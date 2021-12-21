HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

