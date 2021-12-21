Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $220,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,679.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,753.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,740.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

