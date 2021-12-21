Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.