Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $439.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $451.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.