Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after buying an additional 275,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

