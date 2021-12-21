Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 18,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

