Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $336.59 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.73 and a 200-day moving average of $312.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.