Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

