Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

