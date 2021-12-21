Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

