Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $203,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $423.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

