GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 240 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.