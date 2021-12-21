GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.