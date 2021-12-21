GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.