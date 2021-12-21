GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 620 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

