GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

