GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.