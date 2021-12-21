GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

SNAP stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $6,177,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,848,962 shares of company stock worth $112,539,187.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

