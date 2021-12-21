GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

