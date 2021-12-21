GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

