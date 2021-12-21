GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

