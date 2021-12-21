GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Anthem by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

ANTM stock opened at $439.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $451.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.50.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

