GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

