GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

