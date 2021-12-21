Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GULTU opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0008 per share. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

