Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

