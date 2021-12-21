Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $1.6668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.