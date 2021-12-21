Graviton Price Tops $1.76 on Major Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.39 million and $6,783.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00051948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.45 or 0.08158569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.91 or 0.99795185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00072303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

