Graphite Bio, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio’s (NASDAQ:GRPH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Graphite Bio had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

GRPH stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 408,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,750.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $9,518,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $19,975,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $9,219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at $18,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

