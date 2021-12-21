Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara Acquires 22,329 Shares of Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75.
- On Friday, October 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $600,188.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.
GRPH stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.
Graphite Bio Company Profile
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
