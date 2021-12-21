Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara Acquires 22,329 Shares of Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75.

On Friday, October 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $600,188.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

GRPH stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

