Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

