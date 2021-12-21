Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

INTC opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

