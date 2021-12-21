Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,755,000 after acquiring an additional 423,168 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,334,000 after buying an additional 1,703,138 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,760,000 after buying an additional 326,739 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 431,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

