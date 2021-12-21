Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,283,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,942,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,668,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

