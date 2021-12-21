Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,262,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.