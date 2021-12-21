Goodwin Investment Advisory Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

