Goodwin Investment Advisory Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $470.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $476.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

