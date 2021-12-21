Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $64,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Target by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

