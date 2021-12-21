Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $224,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $27.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.