Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $224,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $27.30.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.