Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys 1,393 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 25.9% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $479,619,000.

VOO opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

