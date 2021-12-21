GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

GDRX stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a PEG ratio of 32.98 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,892,121 shares of company stock worth $77,022,497. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GoodRx by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

