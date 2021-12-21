Golar LNG Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
