Golar LNG Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

