Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

