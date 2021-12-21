Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

MPC stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.