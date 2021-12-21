Glynn Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,766 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $33,073,000. SEA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 732,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $178.80 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

