Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report $243.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.05 million and the lowest is $242.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $233.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $952.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $955.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 294,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $67.24. 530,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

