Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,611,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $267.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $188.67 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.02.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

