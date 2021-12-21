Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $267.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.42. Globant has a 52 week low of $188.67 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.