GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

