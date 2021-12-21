Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,417 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,243,000 after purchasing an additional 342,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

TEL opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

